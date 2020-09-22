This Is the Classiest Racing Simulator Rig You've Ever Seen

Here's a unique way to burn a little extra cash if you're really into racing simulators but don't want something that looks fresh from a Tron movie. It's called The Classic Car Trust (or TCCT for short) eClassic, and it's one hell of a way to enjoy a Sunday drive all by yourself—and bask in your own wistful nostalgia and single-seat race-car dreams.

Think of the eClassic as a re-bodied racing simulator—although it's not for Forza, Assetto Corsa, Gran Turismo, or any of the other racing sim programs or games available to the masses. The setup was developed in cooperation with Racing Unleashed, a Swiss company that builds its own racing sim software and holds virtual championships. The software has been adapted from what TCCT says that is normally "used by race drivers for training purposes" into a retro-cool classic-car driving experience.

The body of the simulator rig itself has been designed in conjunction with both Pininfarina and Zagato to look like a monoposto racer from the 1930s or '40s. Imagine having a Bugatti Type 51-esque sled in your living room that you can hop into and take for a virtual spin any time. All without the massive maintenance and insurance costs that come with owning a multimillion dollar car almost a century old.

