Many car enthusiasts grew up playing with smaller versions of the cars they couldn't yet drive or afford, and so surely most know of Tamiya. The Japanese model toy company sells some of the coolest plastic model kits and remote-control vehicles around. Many of the kids who salivated over its wares in the 1980s and '90s are now grown up, flush with cash and nostalgia, so it has begun re-releasing classic kits, such as this 1982 Toyota Celica Supra Long Beach Grand Prix safety car.

The 1/24-scale Supra plastic model kit appeared on Tamiya's Japanese website—it has a separate site for America—and will be re-released on April 25, 2020. It was originally released in May of 1983. At least, that's what we can surmise using Google's Chrome-based translate feature. Oh, and the Toyota will cost 3,080 yen. That's about $30, but it isn't yet clear whether Tamiya will ship to the States, or if Americans will have to wait for the model to appear on the U.S. website. We suppose you could also scour Amazon or eBay for one after April 25.

Procurement issues aside, the Celica Supra is modeled after the car that marshaled the 1982 Long Beach Grand Prix in California. Toyota was the title sponsor of the Formula 1 race that year, making it a great marketing opportunity for the then-redesigned real-life Celica Supra. Second-generation Supra, codenamed A60, is powered by a 145-hp 2.8-liter inline-six engine, and sports boxier, tighter styling than its predecessor. Unlike Japanese versions, the U.S.-market cars sport sweet fender flares as seen on this Tamiya kit.

We're also just agog over the Tamiya kit's included decal that reads "Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach". Once completed, the model offers front wheels that turn, headlights that pop up and down, and an oh-so-retro driver figurine. Assembly, of course, is not included, and modelers will need glue and paint to complete their mini-Supras.

Tamiya seemingly also offers 1/24-scale models of every other Supra generation beyond the Celica Supra, including the latest 2020 Toyota GR Supra. There are larger remote-control versions, too. But for children of the '80s who grew up admiring Toyota's sports cars, Formula 1 racing, or both, we suggest finding a way to acquire and build this Celica Supra Toyota Long Beach GP kit.