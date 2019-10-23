Baby Box: New Concept Car Caters to Breastfeeding Moms

We miss Suzuki in North America, and hitting the global auto show circuit reminds us of the great stuff the company often does—like the tiny Jimny off-roader—and which the other parts of the world get. In the case of the Every Go-Everywhere Baby Room, they grabbed us with the name and its purpose. The vehicle is based on the Suzuki Every tiny van and was created in partnership with baby-product company Combi Corporation to provide privacy for nursing moms. Yup, this is essentially a mobile lactation station. There are privacy shades and curtains to help escape the public eye at feeding time.