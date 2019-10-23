Baby Box: New Concept Car Caters to Breastfeeding Moms
Even the name—Every Go-Everywhere Baby Room—is great.
We miss Suzuki in North America, and hitting the global auto show circuit reminds us of the great stuff the company often does—like the tiny Jimny off-roader—and which the other parts of the world get. In the case of the Every Go-Everywhere Baby Room, they grabbed us with the name and its purpose. The vehicle is based on the Suzuki Every tiny van and was created in partnership with baby-product company Combi Corporation to provide privacy for nursing moms. Yup, this is essentially a mobile lactation station. There are privacy shades and curtains to help escape the public eye at feeding time.
The van also provides a haven to change diapers, with a sliding changing table in the cargo area that features a warming storage box for wipes. Like at a doctor's office, there's a rolling sheet of paper to keep the little angels from soiling the bed. All of this loving care is packaged into a kei-class commercial vehicle.
The Every Go-Everywhere Baby Room was one of five concepts Suzuki showed at the Tokyo Motor Show, as the automaker prepares to celebrate its 100th birthday in 2020. Other birthday presents include the Waku Spo retro-cool two-seater plug-in hybrid, Suzuki Hanare autonomous living room on wheels, and a pair of Hustler kei-crossover concepts based on the four-door off-road vehicle.
Read More
We Drive Japan's Bestselling Kei Car
The Toyota Copen GR Sport Is Adorably Sporty
The Kick-Ass U.S. Kei-Truck Mission of RoundCat
A version of this story originally appeared on MotorTrend.