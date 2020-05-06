Come on, Suzuki. You're killing us. Just yesterday we were talking about how aftermarket pickup conversions for your tiny 4x4 were sending our Jimny lust into overdrive. And we've previously gone nuts about the various body kits that turn the Jimny into neo-retro versions of the Ford Bronco. Now we find out that the accessories catalog for the Jimny in Japan is chock full of incredible add-ons and retro graphics packages, and we're not even mad. We're just impressed.

See all 14 photos See all 14 photos

Let's start with the Jimny's graphics packages, because that's what caught our eye—and Japanese Nostalgic Car's, which first noticed the catalog online. The "Jimny's Gear Offroad Style" package includes a twin hood stripes, hood profile triangular graphics, a sill decal, and even a stripe under the rear side windows, all in a red-grey-black gradient with "REAL OFFROAD" emblazoned on this sills. It's true: the Jimny is a legit little off-roader, but isn't this like wearing the band's t-shirt to the concert? Whatever, unusual English phrasing slapped onto Japanese-market cars has a long and proud tradition, so rock it with pride. The coolest bit is the vintage JA51-series Jimny-style single grille opening with "SUZUKI" spelled out, rather than the multi-slot grille with the "S" logo. It looks great, overall.

More Videos 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave First Drive 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Running Footage Armored Lincoln Navigator by INKAS - Walkaround Lotus Evija EV Hypercar - Configurator Animation Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Teaser: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Electric Dragster Prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck - Teaser April 2020 Petrolhead Planet Preview: Epic Drives in Epic Cars 1970 Ford F100 Highboy ICON Reformer: One Sweet Truck 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take

The "Survival Style" graphics collection shows off an interesting camouflage side-stripe, optional metallic-look hardware (mirror covers, fog light surrounds, door handles), a blacked-out spare wheel cover with a camo motif, and even optional camo key fobs. Elsewhere in the catalog, there's a whole "Outdoor" collection of accessories including an overhead fishing rod holder, and a tent that connects to the rear of the Jimny, as well as real practical add-ons like differential armor and a limited-slip differential, if you want to take the Survival thing to its natural conclusion.

See all 14 photos See all 14 photos

The "Heritage Style" collection looks retro sporty in a 1980s Group B Rally sort of way, with red mudflaps, awesome fat-spoked star rims, and a blade-like, retro-futuristic graphic romping down the Jimny's flat flanks. It's directly inspired by an early 1990s graphics package on the JA11-series Jimny. The "Revival Style" is a similar look through the company's past, with a very 1990s graphic squiggle on the door reminiscent of a JA11 graphic from back in the day. This one also has some diamond-plate accents and a roof rack with round bars. Note that both of these keep the multi-slot grille opening.

See all 14 photos See all 14 photos