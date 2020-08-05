Along with the Ford Ranger Raptor, the Suzuki Jimny is one of the most desirable off-road vehicles we don't get here in the U.S. And while the Jimny is typically known for its spartan rugged charm, the folks at Japanese outfitter Wald International have made the little 4x4 flashier with additional off-road design cues and a posh interior.

Up front, the Suzuki Jimny Black Bison Edition features a new grille with headlight covers. The front bumper receives new LED lights, and additional lighting elements can be found on the roof. A special aero hood adds to the more aggressive look. In the rear, there is a new bumper panel and spoiler. It's also hard to ignore the beefy overfenders and the off-road-ready tires.

See all 14 photos

Inside the cabin, Wald is offering plenty of luxury. Along with quilted-pattern leather seats, you'll see plush carpeting and a uniquely designed steering wheel. The exterior and interior upgrades are available for the larger Jimny Sierra as well.

The Jimny lineup offers a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 101 hp. This engine pairs with either a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual. Off-roaders will appreciate four-wheel drive with low-range gearing and coil-sprung solid axles front and rear.