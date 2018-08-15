/ Super Cool 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise Photo Galley

The ultimate cruise is now in session. For nearly a quarter of a century, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the place to see thousands of your favorite classics, convertibles, muscle cars, hot rods, and so much more for a few days of fun for enthusiasts of all things cool.

This year’s crop is no exception and the diehards are already rolling up and down Woodward Avenue from downtown Detroit to Pontiac, Michigan. The planet’s biggest one-day car event officially kicks off on August 18 and attracts 1.5 million fans and over 40,000 cars from all over the world.

We’ll be cruising all week and weekend in search of the best of the best and updating our super photo gallery everyday, so don’t forget to check back for all of the latest here.

Grab an ice cream, custard, or a hot dog—pull up a lawn chair and enjoy the show.

Also, check out more photos from the parking lot of Wetmore’s and the best rides from last year’s cruise here.