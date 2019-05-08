Brace Yourselves, Higher Gas Prices Are Coming This Summer

Gasoline for that summer road trip will cost a bit more than experts in the federal government were expecting just a month ago, as the government is predicting higher crude prices resulting from higher U.S. production being offset by declines elsewhere.

The Energy Information Administration this week estimated that U.S. oil production will hit a record 12.45 million barrels a day this year and rise again to 13.38 million barrels a day in 2020. The energy agency raised its forecast for the national average gasoline price through September to $2.92 a gallon from $2.76 a month ago. If the new forecast is right, prices will average 7 cents more than last summer, partly due to higher margins for refining gasoline.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.97. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey notes that gas prices have spiked 66 cents since early January, while also saying dropping crude oil costs could mean that prices at the pump will soon stabilize.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.14 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.17.