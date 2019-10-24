At the 2019 Tokyo auto show, Subaru unveiled the WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition as a farewell to the EJ engine family, which will be discontinued at the end of the year. The car is based on the Japanese-spec WRX STI Type S painted in World Rally Blue Pearl and sporting gold 19-inch BBS alloy wheels, paying tribute to Subaru's rally heritage. Other distinguishing cues include red exterior accents on the front grille and rear bumper and Ultra suede inserts in the cabin.

Subaru will only make 555 units of the WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition and they're all reserved exclusively for Japan. The automaker will also hold a lottery if it receives more orders than the number of vehicles being produced. Subaru has been using the EJ engine family since 1989. In the U.S., it was found in nearly every Subaru vehicle until the arrival of the FB family in 2010. Subaru's rally cars and race cars also used modified versions of the EJ engine. The WRX was one of the most well-known vehicles to use an EJ engine, with turbocharged versions that made upwards of 300 hp.

In the U.S., the only vehicle powered currently by the EJ engine is the Subaru WRX STI, which uses a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four with 310 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque paired to a six-speed manual. The limited edition STI S209 is currently the most powerful Subaru sold in the U.S. with 341 hp and 330 lb-ft. Only 209 examples of the STI S209 will be built and all are coming to the U.S.

The end of the EJ20 also means the end of the WRX and STI as we know them. Both cars continue to be based on the last-generation Impreza instead of the new Subaru Global Platform, and are thus long overdue for retirement. But don't worry: a next-gen Subaru WRX is in the works, previewed by the Subaru Levorg prototype that also debuted in Tokyo.