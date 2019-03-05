Is the Subaru Viziv Adrenaline Concept the Next Crosstrek?

Subaru’s Viziv concepts range from wild to actually sort of ready for production, and we’d say the Viziv Adrenaline Concept unveiled at the Geneva motor show falls somewhere in the middle of that spectrum.

Sure, it sports extreme body cladding and some slightly fanciful lighting elements in the rear bumper, but we can’t help but think the concept may provide clues to the next-gen Crosstrek. There is precedent for Subaru taking inspiration from Viziv concepts, of course. The Viziv-7 previewed the design of the Ascent, including the headlight signatures, and we could easily see the head- and taillights on the Viziv Adrenaline translating over to a real car, too. The bold wheels are wrapped with all-terrain tires, so the concept was built with off-road capability in mind, and Subaru says it also has a unique roof design that reinforces the body structure.

Subaru says the concept showcases a new design philosophy for the brand. “Through the new ‘Bolder’ design philosophy, Subaru aims to broaden the brand’s outlook, define the characteristics of Subaru vehicles more prominently, and create more enjoyment for all passengers,” Subaru said in a press release. Could Subaru slowly be moving away from its conservative approach to design? We’ll have to wait and see if Subaru follows through and brings some of the ideas presented here to global streets.