Subaru Forester, Impreza STI Concepts Headed to Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru is headed to the Tokyo Auto Salon once again with new concepts. If you ever wondered what a hotted-up Forester would look like, the mystery will end in January. The automaker is also debuting the Impreza STI Concept.

Not to be confused with the biennial Tokyo Motor Show, Tokyo Auto Salon revolves mostly around modified cars and aftermarket parts kind of like SEMA here in the U.S. While we don’t expect a full-blown Forester STI to arrive anytime soon, we appreciate the idea of a slightly higher-performance Forester as a concept. It gets 19-inch wheels, highlighter yellow accents, Brembo six-piston calipers up front, and aerodynamic bits all around. Under the sheetmetal, it features the “e-Boxer” setup available on the Advance trim of the Forester in Japan, pairing a 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor. Although we haven’t seen the interior, Subaru promises special seats.



The Impreza STI Concept is based on Japan’s Impreza Sport hatch with a 2.0-liter engine. We don’t have much concrete information on the car yet, but it appears to receive special lighting elements and a body kit.

In January 2018, Subaru debuted the VIZIV Performance STI Concept previewing the next WRX STI. It featured new intakes, aggressive headlights, a large wing, and flared fenders, although the production version probably won’t be nearly as wild.

The Tokyo Auto Salon runs from January 11-13.