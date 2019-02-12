The new 2020 Subaru Legacy may not get a wildly different design, but with a nicer interior, more technology, and an optional turbocharged engine, we have a feeling it’s destined to be a hit. But if the Legacy can get a more powerful engine option, why not other Subarus such as the Forester and Crosstrek? According to Tom Doll, Subaru North America’s president, it’s because demand for those two cars is already too high.

“You could argue, and some people do, that for the Crosstrek we should have a higher-performance engine in that car,” Doll said at the recent Chicago Auto Show. “But on the other hand, we’re selling as many as we can get. We haven’t really hit the top with the Crosstrek yet. Same thing for the new Forester. The new Forester is a sensational car, and it’s a home run, particularly the Sport model that you see over here. We just can’t stock it. I think both of those car lines have a 20-day supply or less.”

Interestingly, Doll did leave the door open for an eventual turbo model. “In the future, if we need to hit additional volume targets or if the sales wane a little bit, as a way to try to get additional interest in the car, [we could] offer a higher-performance engine. That’s quite possible.”

So there you have it. Subaru is open to the idea of turbocharging the Crosstrek or bringing back the Forester XT. We’re just going to have to stop people from buying so many Subarus in order to make that happen.