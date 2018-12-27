Subaru last week teased a mystery car that was rumored to be the WRX STI S209, and now the company has confirmed that the model will debut at the Detroit auto show next month. In a new teaser image, Subaru shows off the car’s black grille that not only features special badging but also red accent line that notes its sporty intentions.

The grille looks a lot like the one on the WRX STI S208, which debuted at last year’s Tokyo Motor Show. Although Subaru hasn’t announced details, it’s likely the S209 will be produced in limited numbers like its predecessors. Subaru built 450 units of the S208, made 400 units of the S207 in 2015, and, in 2011, created 300 copies of the S206.

Those “S” models were only available in Japan, but it looks like Subaru will finally bring the series stateside. Subaru’s teaser last week read, “Something special from Subaru Tecnica International is coming to America for the first time ever.” Expect the S209 to boast a power increase over the standard STI. In our market, the 2019 STI features the same 310-hp turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine as did the previous generation of the car, while the Japanese-market STI has a newer turbocharged 2.0-liter EJ207 flat-four. The STI S209 will debut January 14.