2019 Subaru Ascent Recalled for Bad Welds

Mistakes happen. It’s just part of life. Unfortunately, some mistakes are easier to fix than others. If your new car’s tire pressure monitor stops working, for example, all the dealer has to do is replace the faulty part. But if your new car is one of the 2019 Ascents that have just been recalled, Subaru has decided the best option is to simply replace the whole car.

The Problem: According to Subaru, the affected vehicles may not have received all the necessary spot welds on or around the B-pillar. Because of that, the vehicle’s structural integrity is likely compromised, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

The Fix: Instead of attempting to reweld the affected B-pillars, Subaru has taken a pricier but less risky approach. Owners of vehicles found to be missing the necessary spot welds will be given a brand new Ascent that was built correctly. The Japanese automaker will also cover the cost of any taxes, fees, and registration costs that owners are required to pay in order to swap vehicles.

Number of Vehicles Potentially Affected: Subaru believes a total of 293 vehicles built in the month of July were affected, although it’s unclear how many are currently on the road. To see if your car is affected, check your VIN using NHTSA’s recall checker tool.