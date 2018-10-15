Stock Trucks vs. the Rubicon Trail

The Rubicon Trail is the most famous 22-mile off-road trail in the world, and over the years the 4x4s that have attempted it have only gotten better.

But it wasn’t started with 4x4s on 40-inch tires and big engines. Rather, it was started with little Jeeps on tiny tires and no lockers.

So on this episode of “Dirt Every Day” presented by Tire Rack, Fred Williams and Dave Chappelle see just how far they can get on the ’Con with almost stock 4x4s.

Equipped with just a winch and a sense of adventure,the guys hit the trail in 45-year-old 4x4s to see if they could make it across the world-renowned Rubicon Trail.

Stock rigs and a lot of dirt head determination! Stream an all-new episode of “Dirt Every Day” on Motor Trend now.