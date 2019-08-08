These States Are the Worst for Car-Accident Claims

If you’re at fault in an accident, there’s a good chance your insurance rates are going up. But just how much more money can you expect to shell out? A new study by Insurance.com ranks the best and worst states for car accident claims, based on the average rates drivers pay following an at-fault accident.

Michigan is the worst state for accident claims, according to the study. Drivers here can expect their premiums to jump to an average of $3,502 after an at-fault accident, a 48 percent increase over pre-accident rates. Louisiana and California are not far behind, as drivers will pay an average of $3,348 and $3,081, respectively. In Louisiana, that’s a 50 percent increase from the average insurance rate in the state, and in California, it’s a whopping 73 percent hike.

Worst states for car-accident claims

1. Michigan ($3,502)

2. Louisiana ($3,348)

3. California ($3,081)

4. Florida ($3,045)

5. Delaware ($2,592)

6. Rhode Island ($2,591)

7. Connecticut ($2,589)

8. Georgia ($2,552)

9. Minnesota ($2,503)

10. District of Columbia ($2,438)

Maine is the most forgiving state where drivers pay an average of $1,058 after an accident. This is a mere 20 percent increase over the average insurance rate of $884, which is also the lowest in the nation. Ohio, Virginia, Indiana, and Idaho also ranked high on the list of best states for car accident claims.

Best states for car-accident claims

1. Maine ($1,058)

2. Ohio ($1,170)

3. Virginia ($1,250)

4. Indiana ($1,259)

5. Idaho ($1,294)

6. North Dakota ($1,338)

7. New York ($1,360)

8. Vermont ($1,405)

9. Hawaii ($1,414)

10. Alaska ($1,458)

According to Insurance.com, rates increase by an average of $450, or 31 percent, after one at-fault accident involving more than $2,000 in damage. Many factors play a role in how much you’ll pay after an accident, including your insurance company, driving record, and where you live. Some insurance companies increase your rate considerably after a claim, while others do not.

Insurance.com says the cheapest car insurance company before a claim may not be the cheapest after you file a claim, so you can really benefit from shopping around for a new policy. “Our data research shows that for the insurers surveyed, a driver can save up to $4,300, the average being about $600, by comparing car insurance quotes after an accident claim,” said Penny Gusner, Insurance.com consumer analyst.

You can find out where your state ranks over at Insurance.com.