With the Star Wars franchise taking place in a galaxy far, far away, you'd think automotive tie-ins would be hard to pull off—yet they happen all the time. Porsche is the latest automaker to partner with Star Wars, and is currently hard at work with Lucasfilm designing a starship to promote Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The model will be displayed at the movie's premiere in December.

It seems like the folks at Porsche and Lucasfilm are still in the early stages of creating the spacecraft. Porsche says the team will meet in Stuttgart and San Francisco, California, over the coming weeks to design and build the model. Even though it's a spaceship, it's said it will stay true to Porsche's design language.

"Developing a spacecraft with clear Porsche design DNA is exciting and challenging," said Porsche style boss Michael Mauer in a release. "Even though they do not seem to share many elements at first glance, both worlds have a similar design philosophy. The close collaboration with the Star Wars design team inspires and fascinates us—I'm sure that both sides can draw major benefits from this exchange."

The video below draw parallels to space travel and the Porsche Taycan, so we expect design cues from the EV will make their way onto the new craft. The Taycan will be on display alongside the starship at the movie's premiere, coinciding with deliveries of the EV commencing in the U.S. market at the end of the year.

