Restore Your EG Honda Civic With Spoon Sports' OEM-Style Replacement Parts

Renowned Honda tuner and aftermarket supporter Spoon Sports USA recently announced a new line of parts called the "Timeless Collection," which gives builders of fifth-generation Civics another chance at some rare discontinued exterior parts. It's no secret that golden-era Hondas are facing a crisis due to their age. We've seen it happen to the EF/ED-chassis Civic and CRX, as well as the second-generation Acura Integra, and now, as the incredibly popular EG Civic nears its 30th birthday, builders are faced with the same issues with OEM replacement parts shortages.

Many of the cars' essential body parts, interior panels, and seals—even the clips and chassis-specific hardware—were discontinued years ago, and as the years keep adding up, it's tougher to find the OEM goods you need to complete a project or restoration. Some resort to aftermarket replacement parts, and opinions will vary on their fit and finish. Meanwhile, others often pay painfully high prices for back-stock items or gems tucked away in the garages of hoarders that saw this coming and wisely stocked up to take advantage of the supply and demand equation.

Spoon Sports' new Timeless Collection addresses the crisis with at least a few highly sought-after OEM parts needed to build and rebuild the Civic EG/EH/EJ1 and -2 chassis. The new parts line launches this year and initially will only include front bumper and front fender replacement options.

The bumper maintains the exact same shape as the factory piece but will be produced in fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) and will not incorporate the factory plastic center and side grilles. Instead, Spoon opted for their aluminum mesh screens that they note are for "additional cooling for circuit sports driving." Held in place with integrated metal tabs, the screens can be removed if needed.

In addition, new front fenders, also made of FRP, will be made available. They, too, are in line with factory appearance, though they'll feature a slight tweak, providing an additional 9 mm of width that doesn't change the overall shape, yet grants a little more wheel and tire clearance.

The OEM-styled parts are a result of Spoon Sports' recent work with Built By Legends, which spent countless hours with Spoon building what they call the Ultimate Civic EG6. Because of that, we're not sure there will be more parts for other Honda chassis favorites produced unless they tackle another intense build like their EG project.