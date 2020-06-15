Modifying a Roll-Royce is an amusing concept; theoretically, the opulent British cars are fully bespoke and should have everything the owner desires, straight from the factory. Yet, there are things customers want that Rolls-Royce simply won't include in its cars, perhaps because it won't cross certain thresholds of taste. Enter the Spofec Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Spofec is where a wealthy buyer can to turn after they've secured their Cullinan, for example, and they want such things as a widebody kit and performance-exhaust system. Spofec, a Novitec Group brand (the same folks who built this 889-hp McLaren Senna), beckons with an array of upgrades for Rolls-Royce's high-riding car.

Slammed SUV

As a start, the Spofec Rolls-Royce Cullinan sits 40-millimeters lower thanks to a Can-Tronic control module, which modifies the existing air-suspension system. The SUV rides on massive 24-inch wheels from Vossen which fortunately don't do away with the Rolls-Royce self-righting center caps. Then, a widebody kit gives the already eye-catching Cullinan a stance that's sure to attract even more attention. Whether that's good or bad attention, we're not sure.

The "Overdose" widebody kit—you may remember the Dawn Overdose droptop we featured previously—isn't just for looks, either. The eight-part set adds a muscular front bumper, flared wheel arches, and a sporty-looking rear diffuser. There's also a separate piece for the rear spoiler, which is situated right under the rear glass.

Punchy Performance

Novitec boasts performance gains for the Spofec Rolls-Royce Cullinan that take improvements well beyond the cosmetic and aerodynamic. A plug-and-play "N-Tronic" tuning module raises the power and torque to 685 hp and 745 lb-ft, way up from the standard car's 563 hp and 627 lb-ft.

Novitec says the Cullinan is now good for a 0-62-mph sprint of 4.9 seconds, which is a mite quicker than the normal car's 5.2-second run. Because Novitec adds bigger wheels and more power, it also includes sport tires. It won't go quietly either; Novitec offers two performance exhaust-system options as well.

Pay to Play

We can't possibly imagine what interior improvements you would want compared to what already comes inside the Cullinan's plush cabin, but the Spofec Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers an option to have its "German refinement specialist" further customize the Rolls-Royce's interior.

Pricing is available upon request, but figure on spending at least $332,350 as a base price for the Cullinan before the modifications. But nowadays, you have to spend big if you want to get noticed—and no one will miss you if you're driving a wider and louder Spofec Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

