Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Prototype Sheds Its Skin

At this year’s Geneva motor show, Porsche showed off a new twist on the electric Mission E concept we first saw back in 2015. Called the Mission E Cross Turismo, Porsche’s latest concept looked a lot like a lifted version of the Panamera Sport Turismo.

At the time, Porsche admitted the Cross Turismo would go into production, but it wasn’t clear when that would happen. Based on these spy shots, though, the production version is nearly finished.

The prototype our photographer caught on camera doesn’t look quite as futuristic as the concept, but that’s to be expected. The production Cross Turismo was probably never going to get contrasting fender flares or blue wheels.

Not that we’d complain if Porsche decided to offer any of its Taycan variants with optional blue wheels. That would actually be super cool.

It also looks like this prototype has a lower ride height than the concept did, which could signal Porsche’s plans to position the production Cross Turismo as a more conventional station wagon.

But since the concept had an air suspension capable of raising and lowering the vehicle several inches, the prototype could also simply be operating at its on-road height.

Whether it’s sold as the Cross Turismo or the Sport Turismo, expect the long-roof Taycan to use the same electric powertrain as the sedan.

That means two motors sending a combined total of more than 600 hp to all four wheels and the ability to hit 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds.

And while it’s expected to only have about a 300-mile range, the Taycan’s 800-volt charging system should allow it to add up to 250 miles of range in as little as 15 minutes.