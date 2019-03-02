Our spy photographers caught the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf out and about winter testing. Despite the heavy camouflage, we can tell the small car has undergone some significant design changes.

Starting with the front end, the Golf receives new headlights. These units look slimmer than before, but perhaps more importantly they look like they’re placed much lower on the front end. The hood drops downward at a sharp angle to meet the new lower-positioned headlights and grille.

It appears that the overall body has grown in length, and is possibly wider, too. The placement of the camouflage wants us to believe the shape of the taillights has changed dramatically, but we’re not convinced.

Last year, Volkswagen gave late June 2019 as the timeline for the Golf entering production. That means the small car will make its first public appearance pretty soon. Could it show up at one of the big European auto shows coming up, or will it debut at a private event off the auto show circuit? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Golf is expected to sit on a lighter version of the MQB platform. Expect a range of variants again, including a GTI, R, and GTE plug-in hybrid. The main production site for the Golf will remain the Wolfsburg plant in Germany, although it will also continue to be produced at other plants around the world.

Photo source: CarPix