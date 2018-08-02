Next-Gen Porsche 911 Spied Essentially Undisguised

We’ve known for a while that the Porsche 911 was due for a redesign. For more than a year, our spy photographers have regularly caught Porsche testing prototypes in the wild. As with previous redesigns, we assumed from the beginning that the new 911 would hide most of its changes beneath generally familiar sheetmetal. But even so, it’s still cool to get a look at this prototype driving around almost completely camouflage-free.

Up front, there’s a restyled bumper featuring larger air intakes and an adaptive cruise control sensor, but as the first official teaser images showed back in February, Porsche hasn’t made any drastic changes. It’s a similar story when you view it from the side, too. Only when you get to the rear do you see any notable changes. Designers appear to have grafted in a set of taillights inspired by the ones on the Panamera and Cayenne. They’ve also reshaped the bumper and added vents reminiscent of the current Turbo model.

Considering how little camouflage this prototype is wearing, you have to wonder why Porsche chose to test it in public. There are plenty of possible reasons for that decision, but we’d like to believe it’s because the official reveal is just around the corner. After all, it won’t be long before the Paris Motor Show kicks off in October. If Porsche actually does plan to bring the new 911 to Paris, look for an announcement towards the end of September or the first week of October.

