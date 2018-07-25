Lexus LC F Prototype Steps Out for the First Time

We had heard early last year that an F variant of the Lexus LC coupe was in the works, and now our spy photographers have caught what is undoubtedly the upcoming Lexus LC F for the first time undergoing testing in Europe. Some key features that give away this prototype are the stacked quad exhausts out back, and larger front air intakes.

This particular prototype is also equipped with Michelin high-performance tires and large drilled brake rotors. Perhaps the biggest clue that this isn’t your average LC is what looks like an intercooler peeking out of the driver’s side lower air intake, hinting at a possible turbocharged engine under the hood.

We expect the upcoming Lexus LC F to feature sharper performance and handling than the LC 500 and LC 500h. Under the hood, a twin-turbocharged V-8 could make an appearance with upwards of 550 hp. Lexus’ 10-speed automatic transmission could get retuned for better response, quicker shifts, and tighter gear ratios. The car’s adaptive suspension will likely be stiffer and more track-focused than it currently is. Though the GA-L platform supports all-wheel drive (on the LS sedan) we imagine the LC F will likely remain rear-drive in keeping with past F models.

When it debuts, expect the Lexus LC F to compete against the likes of the BMW M850i xDrive (until the M8 arrives), Mercedes-AMG GT and S 63 coupe, and Porsche 911. Expect a six-figure price tag on the Lexus LC F when it arrives.