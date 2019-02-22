We’ve seen tons photos of mid-engine Corvette prototypes and pieces over the past couple of years, but the cars are almost always wearing heavy camouflage. Because of that, it’s been hard to make out many details. Today, though, one of our spy photographers sent us a huge gallery of one of the least-camouflaged C8 prototypes we’ve seen to date.

One of the first things that stands out is the prominent rear spoiler, which represents a departure from past prototypes we’ve seen. That could mean this version is some sort of high-performance model, or perhaps sports an optional aerodynamics package, but only those inside Chevy know for sure. There’s also something new mounted on the driver’s side of the hood, which is probably just a testing device, but we’re holding out for an external tachometer or boost gauge or a GM stock-price ticker. This example appears to wear the same five-spoke wheels we saw on a car testing on the Nürburgring last year.

Even though most of the car is disguised with little more than a wrap, Chevrolet made sure to keep the front and rear ends under much heavier camouflage. Looking more closely, it’s still a little hard to make out the shape of the headlights, but they do appear to be LED clusters with a turn signal closer to the wheels. Around back, you can also get a good idea of what the taillights will look like even though Chevy tried hard to cover them up. Interestingly, despite the Corvette going mid-engine, it looks like the taillights are very similar to the ones on the current C7. And we have to wonder if the rearview camera will be so prominent on the production version.

If you haven’t been following the mid-engine Corvette saga, here are the basics: The C8 will likely be more premium than the C7, judging by the interior photos we published in January, and features a unique center console with buttons arranged in single-file. We’ve also seen what is very likely the mid-engine Corvette’s key fob, which hints at a power retractable roof option. Engine choices are still unknown, but rumors have swirled of a carry-over engine serving for a year before giving way to a new dual-overhead-cam V-8 design, possibly involving forced induction. We expect the highly anticipated car to finally be unveiled at a special event in May of this year.