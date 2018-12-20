It’s facelift time for the Audi Q7, which, as these photos show, will receive some tweaks to draw it visually in line with its sleek new flagship sibling, the Q8. The shots come courtesy of our spy photographers, who caught the Q7 (white) and its higher-performance SQ7 variant (black) undergoing cold-weather testing. Both updated models feature a new grille inspired by the Q8 that features vertical slats instead of the horizontal ones on the current model. The two vehicles also will receive reshaped intakes up front and new exhaust designs at the rear.

The second-generation Audi Q7 debuted for the 2016 model year and was the first vehicle on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform, which incorporates high-strength steel and aluminum body panels to keep weight down. Audi hasn’t announced powertrain options for the new version, but the U.S. model currently offers a 248-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four and a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 with 329 horsepower. We don’t think that will change, although each engine might get some additional power.

Expect the new Q7 to also borrow cues from the Q8’s elegant interior. That model features two central touchscreens, one for infotainment functions and the other for HVAC, as well as a new voice-control system and ambient lighting that runs along the door panels, center console, and dash. The new versions are likely to debut by the spring of next year.