Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante Fully Revealed

Aston Martin said a drop-top version of the DBS Superleggera was coming, and here it is. Our spy photographers caught this beauty testing in Germany on a rainy day. Unfortunately, this meant the model kept its top on the entire time.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said making the DBS Superleggera Volante was a “no-brainer.” In a conversation with Autocar, he said Aston’s customer base has grown and demand has opened up for new vehicle variants.

The drop-top should pack the same 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine as the DBS Superleggera coupe. This engine, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, makes 715 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque.

Although we have yet to run a DBS Superleggera coupe through our testing regimen, Aston Martin claims it takes 3.4 seconds to hit 62 mph. Figure the convertible version will be about the same, if not a tenth or so slower. The convertible is also likely to exceed the high starting price of the coupe, which is just over $308,000.

Aston Martin also confirmed it will build a high-performance AMR version of the DBS Superleggera. Presumably, this model will receive a sport-tuned suspension and more power. Palmer said it could also enhance torque over the original model.

Photo source: CarPix