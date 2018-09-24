2019 BMW X7 Spied and Shows Off Near-Production-Ready Interior

Slowly but surely, the BMW X7 is shedding camouflage before its big debut later this year. From these latest spy shots, we can see a little more of the sheetmetal, and we get a much better view of the interior.

The prototype X7 was well covered up when our colleagues at Motor Trend drove it a few months ago. Now, we can see almost all of the windows, as well as the door handles. The roofline appears slightly more sloped now that the SUV is a little more naked.

Inside, the prototype looks much closer to production. The cabin features a large central screen and a fully digital instrument cluster, as well as metallic trim, wood accents, and ambient lighting. Seats feature a luxurious diamond quilted pattern. The overall layout resembles that of the new BMW X5, including the position of the air vents, the two rows of buttons just below, and the iDrive controller near the shifter.

Here in the U.S., the BMW X7 will offer a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six and a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8. Horsepower and torque figures have yet to be released, but both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2019 BMW X7 is likely to debut in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show, around the same time that production begins at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina.

Check out the full gallery below for more images of the exterior and interior.