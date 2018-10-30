Speedkore’s 1970 Dodge Charger “Evolution” Packs a Demon V-8

Do you like old-school muscle cars? The Dodge Demon? Carbon fiber? What about all three? If so, the folks at Speedkore may have the perfect car for you.

Called the Evolution, Speedkore’s big build for this year is a 1970 Dodge Charger. But while some of the Wisconsin-based tuner’s builds have used carbon fiber here and there, the Evolution is basically all carbon fiber.

Speedkore says the car has “a fully carbon fiber body structure —from roof to quarter panels, fenders to doors, trunk to hood.” Under the hood, there’s a Demon-sourced 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.

As you can see in the photos, it’s probably easier to name the parts that aren’t made out of carbon fiber than it is to list all the components that are. The result is a car with ’70s style, modern power, and a surprisingly low curb weight.

“We had a target weight of 3,200 pounds,” Dave Salvaggio, vice president at Speedkore Performance Group, said in a statement. “We achieved this with our in-house carbon fiber body panels, while the floor could be aluminum because our new steel frame and roll cage would give us the strength we needed. The plan was to also incorporate the latest Dodge powerplant to provide stunning horsepower in a reliable and drivable package.”

The team also worked with Brembo to develop a braking system with 15-inch drilled and slotted rotors, six-piston front calipers, and four-piston rears. They then added 19 x 10-inch HRE S101 forged wheels in front, 20 x 12s in the rear, and Michelin Pilot Sport 2s all around. The Charger rides on a double-adjustable coil-over suspension.

And while the Demon’s V-8 already made an impressive 840 hp, the Speedkore team thought there was room for improvement. They added a smaller drive pulley for the supercharger, larger fuel injectors, a cold-air intake, custom headers, a full exhaust, and several other modifications.

The tuning firm also mated the engine to a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission. Speedkore says a recent dyno test showed the Evolution’s engine is now good for 966 hp. According to Salvaggio, “It gives ‘Evolution’ tremendous acceleration, but remains docile in traffic.”

We’re not so sure about the docile part, but we’d certainly be happy to find out.