In Photos: Southern California Woodie Club and Car Show

DANA POINT, California—When The Mamas and the Papas recorded “California Dreamin’” they were probably inspired by California surf culture and Woodie wagons. While that is not completely true, no car defines California’s anthem more accurately than a Woodie.

Wood-bodied vehicles ranging from standard to luxury level were once the most sought-after cars in America, particularly with the adventurous folk who enjoyed life on the road.

In the 1950s production of true wood-bodied wagons ended and manufacturers began to use other materials to reduce costs. Spotting one of these cool wagons on the road today is rare, but thankfully there are car shows where they show up in droves.

The largest Woodie organization in the world, Southern California Woodie Club (established in 1997), hosted the 22nd Annual Doheny Wood Car Show in the coastal city of Dana Point. More than 150 of the finest wood-bodied wagons gathered at Doheny State Beach, a beach that is popular for surfing and camping. While Ford, Plymouth, Mercury, and Buick models made up the majority, Morris Minor also showed up to the party. Interestingly, the Morris Minor Woody happened to be my favorite car at last year’s McCormick’s 65th Annual Palm Springs Auction.

Take a look at all the awesomeness in the photo gallery below and enjoy!