Set to launch on Friday, August 14, drive-in moviegoers will also have a chance to see the latest vehicles from Porsche, including the new Cayenne Coupe and Automobile 2020 Design of the Year winner, the Porsche Taycan. Located at the studio's Thalberg parking lot, the dual big-screen drive-in will feature a selection of movie titles from the Sony Pictures library. And if for any reason you can't make it this weekend, don't worry, there are more screenings planned. Twelve films will be shown on a weekend rotation from August 14 through September 6, with the lot open for drive-in fun Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. All showtimes begin at 8 p.m.