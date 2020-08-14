Break Out the Snacks for The Sony Pictures and Porsche Movie Drive-In Experience
Showcasing blockbuster favorites at the historic Sony Studios lot.
Southern California movie buffs: get ready, pack your snacks, and dust off your wheels, Porsche Cars North America has partnered up with Sony Pictures Studios to bring a movie drive-in experience to Sony's historic lot in Culver City, California.
Set to launch on Friday, August 14, drive-in moviegoers will also have a chance to see the latest vehicles from Porsche, including the new Cayenne Coupe and Automobile 2020 Design of the Year winner, the Porsche Taycan. Located at the studio's Thalberg parking lot, the dual big-screen drive-in will feature a selection of movie titles from the Sony Pictures library. And if for any reason you can't make it this weekend, don't worry, there are more screenings planned. Twelve films will be shown on a weekend rotation from August 14 through September 6, with the lot open for drive-in fun Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. All showtimes begin at 8 p.m.
The first rotation of movies playing this weekend includes Grown Ups (2010), Karate Kid (1984), and everyone's favorite Bill Murray blockbuster film Ghostbusters (1984). Admission is $30 per car, and capacity is limited to approximately 75 cars.
All public health and safety requirements mandated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the City of Culver City will be enforced. For a full movie schedule, dates, required safety precautions, and to purchase tickets online visit the official site.