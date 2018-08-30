An Insider’s 2018 Monterey Car Week Photo Gallery

Hi, I’m the guy that schedules the posts, writes the captions, and orchestrates Instagram stories for all of Automobile’s social media accounts. I’m also our magazine’s point man for live coverage of car shows, salons, and concourses. In the process, I shoot a lot of photos of the most interesting, luxurious, and advanced cars in the world from the lens on my cell phone.

This year, I prowled Monterey Car Week for some of the best #noboringcars in the world. I focused my efforts on The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, the Japanese Automotive Invitational, and of course the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Enjoy this gallery of my personal favorites from my week in car enthusiast heaven.

Check out the Best Photos from the 2018 Monterey Car Week here.