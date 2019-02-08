Minor-League Baseball Team to Wear “Smokey and the Bandit” Jerseys

A screaming chicken never dies and the Bandit will play ball in Lansing, Michigan.

As reported by the Lansing State Journal (with a hat tip to Autoblog), the Lansing Lugnuts are obviously big fans of Smokey and the Bandit: The single-A baseball team plans to honor Lansing-born Burt Reynolds, who died last year at 82, with a tribute night on July 20. Aside from screening the classic 1977 movie, the minor-league team will also wear special jerseys in black, white, and gold, complete with the flaming firebird logo on the front. The actor drove an iconic black and gold 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in the movie.

The mostly black jerseys will also be auctioned off to support a local theater non-profit after the game. Reynolds’s own Trans Am “Bandit” re-creation car sold for $192,500 at auction last fall, and hopefully the jerseys realize similarly solid results.

If you’re in the area this summer, the Lansing State Journal reports the first 1,000 fans that show up to the game will get a free Burt Reynolds bobblehead with a Lugnuts logo stamped on his hat—very cool.

A Deliverance– or Boogie Nights-themed night probably isn’t planned anytime soon, but for more information about the Bandit game, visit the Lugnuts’ site.