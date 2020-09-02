This 1,200-HP, Six-Wheeled 2021 Ram TRX Is Hennessey’s Most Powerful Truck Ever

If you somehow don't think the 702-hp 2021 Ram TRX is potent enough for your needs, Hennessey Performance has a truck for you. The high-performance tuner has upgraded the TRX pickup's 702-hp 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi, enlarging it to an insane 7.0-liter displacement and extracting more than 1,200 horsepower from the result. Meet the Hennessey Mammoth 6x6.

Following in the footsteps of the VelociRaptor 6x6 and Goliath 6x6, this special TRX has six wheels. But the Mammoth almost puts these decidedly not "weak" trucks to shame with how much power it has. Hennessey says the TRX-based Mammoth is the biggest and most powerful truck it has made in its 29-year history—even among all those wacky 6x6s.

In addition to the extra set of wheels, the truck will get a bed conversion, a beefier off-road suspension, and upgraded front and rear bumpers with improved LED lights. An elephant decal on the door signifies the truck's upgraded "Hellephant" crate engine. The model features a bespoke interior, too, although we've yet to get a glimpse of it, and so far it appears as though the Mammoth 6x6 exists only in renderings and the fevered ambitions of Hennessey. After all, the production TRX was only just revealed.

Brace yourself for the eye-watering price tag whenever the huge rig becomes a reality. As Hennessey's most expensive truck, the Mammoth 6x6 goes for $500,000. At least that figure includes the price of a base Ram TRX, which starts at $71,690. The truck is just as exclusive as it is expensive. Only three copies will be made in total. Hennessey is taking orders starting September 4.