Six Favorites from the Goodwood 2018 Cartier Style et Luxe

The Festival of Speed, at its heart, is a motorsports event. Most participating cars are run hard, sporting black exhaust soot, dirt, and tire scrub from multiple runs up the Goodwood hill. Because of this, the FoS is refreshingly free of the snootiness that accompanies events like Pebble Beach and Villa d’Este—it’s more a show for the people than for the moneyed folk, in spite of the royal setting. However, for those afflicted with the concours bug, luxury kingpin Cartier invites a select field of incredibly special cars for the intimate “Cartier Style et Luxe” show, located just south of the stablehouse. There’s great variety, so check out our favorites.

1994 De Tomaso Guara

While you might know the De Tomaso primarily for the Pantera and earlier Mangusta, the defunct Italian automaker produced a number of other sports and touring cars since its founding in 1959. The wild Guara was the most recent “production” model to date, first introduced back in 1993. The design is based heavily on the Maserati Barchetta Stradale concept from 1991, incorporating the same smoothed-down wedge design. The Guara was built in three configurations—coupe, barchetta, and spider. This particular car is powered by a BMW V-8, giving it a top speed of over 160 mph.

1972 Monteverdi 375L

Like most of De Tomaso’s creations, this blend of European design and American muscle is affectionately known as a hybrid—albeit quite a bit different from the hybrids of today. The 375L uses Swiss/Italian coachwork motivated by a massive 7.2-liter Chrysler V-8, returning a top speed just under 150 mph.

1958 Devin-Porsche Spyder

Built on the bones of a crashed 356A Speedster, this car inspired the Devin D series that followed soon after. Don’t think of this as some kitcar hack job—Devins are well respected among enthusiasts. A cluster of Devins even made the green of The Quail last year, where they served as one of the featured marques.

1970 Citroen M35

This swept-back coupe is an example of something that just doesn’t happen anymore. Built as an experimental production car, the M35 was offered to loyal Citroen customers for evaluation. Based on the popular Ami, you can trace the M35’s bloodline all the way back to the agricultural 2CV, but the coupe’s tech far outpaces the luddite 2CV. In place of the flat-2 and flat-4 powertrains in the Ami, the M35 utilizes a single-rotor rotary engine, returning right around 49 hp. The chassis was rather advanced as well, offering a chance at Citroen’s famed hydropneumatic suspension in a small package.

1919 Ford Model TT Shell Fuel Tanker

It’s not all European fanciness that made this year’s Style et Luxe. Back in the heyday of the Model T, buyers looking for more utility opted for the Model TT, Ford’s designated truck platform. It arrived as a complete chassis, requiring the buyer to fashion a body. Most ended up wearing the recognizable wooden stake bed, while others were converted into buses, haulers, and tankers, like this Shell example.

1958 Edsel Citation Convertible

It’s a shame the Edsel was such a spectacular failure—they’re charming in the way that only the excess of the 1950s and 1960s could manage. The Citation was the top-of-the-line Edsel, riding on the same platform as contemporary Mercury.