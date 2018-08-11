Six Favorites From the August Period Correct Pitstop

In an age where you’re just a phone call away from wholesale ordering uninspired, tacky branded apparel, the clothiers over at Period Correct offer an ever-expanding line of thoughtfully designed and authentic automotive wearables, leather goods, and decorative pieces. They also host a mean Cars and Coffee-style “Pitstop” the first Saturday of each month. Like the shop, the variety of cars is eclectic. We attended our first Pitstop last weekend, and picked our favorite cars in attendance.

Modified Porsche 996 911

Compared to later (and earlier) 911s, there aren’t many enthusiasts willing to dump chunks of money into 996s. Whether this was a large investment or not, this 996 is one of the cleanest examples we’ve seen, especially with the tasteful body modifications. The meaty TE37s fill the lowered wheel arches nicely, along with a rear duckbill spoiler. Inside, it’s semi-stripped out, with an interior roll bar and detachable steering wheel. If this looks tasty, pick up a cheap 996 – while you still can.

1951 Lancia Aurelia B21

They only made around 500 First Series Aurelias, making this one of the rarest cars at the show. Even if this was a later example, LA’s not exactly crawling with Lancias, so this was a special sight.

Renault Clio V6 Renault Sport Phase 1

Speaking of rarities—this was likely one of only a handful of Clio V6s in the States. Sold only overseas in the early 2000s, this ultra-hot-hatch packed a mid-mounted 3.0-liter V-6, sending 227 hp to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

Iso Grifo

It’s hard to find something with four-wheels that’s more appealing than one of the old Italian-american hybrids. To keep both production and maintenance costs down, Iso shoehorned Ford and Chevrolet V-8s into its flagship grand tourer, creating elegant, long-legged coupes.

Porsche Cayenne S Transsyberia Edition

We’re used to special edition 911s and Boxsters, but this orange-and-black Cayenne Transsyberia is one of just 600 produced for 2010. Packing the same 4.8-liter quad-cam V-8 as the GTS, 405 hp is sent to all-four-wheels. To live up to the name, it’s chock full of off-road goodies like rock rails and skid plates.

Toyota Sprinter E20

Along with the surprising cluster of mid-century Europeans, there was the requisite presence of JDM goodness. This Corolla was one of the coolest, right down to the period-correct (get it?) wheels and fender-mounted mirrors.