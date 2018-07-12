Singer Brings Its Dynamic and Lightweighting Study to Goodwood

Singer, the California-based restoration house that specializes in Porsche 911s, will show its Dynamic and Lightweighting Study (DLS) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 12-15. Two examples will be shown: a 1990 Porsche 911 in Parallax White with a Norfolk Yellow interior and a 1989 example in Heart Attack Red featuring a black interior.

The two Singer-restored DLS Porsche 911s were inspired by one the house’s clients, Scott Blattner, a Porsche enthusiast who requested weight reduction and performance enhancements for his 1990 Porsche 911. In order to meet their client’s needs, the folks at Singer teamed up with a number of companies including Williams Advanced Engineering to create modifications specifically for cutting weight and improving the car’s dynamic performance.

Powering the two DLS 911s is a 500-hp 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, which has been modified with many parts made out of magnesium to cut weight. The engine also features a bespoke oiling system for improved lubrication and cooling, and lightweight throttle bodies with F1-inspired upper and lower injectors for better performance and overall drivability.

The car’s aerodynamics were reassessed via computational fluid dynamics analysis, adding a revised ducktail spoiler, and eliminating front axle lift by redesigning the front oil cooler intake and venting, and adding a new front splitter. A roof-mounted rear window spoiler was also brought in to work together with the ducktail spoiler rear diffuser to create more downforce in the rear. Finally, side air intakes and rear deck lid venting were added for improved cooling.

Cutting weight and improving the car’s weight distribution was key to the DLS 911s, so Singer worked with Williams Advanced Engineering to improve torsional stiffness and mass efficiency. The engine was also moved forward for better weight distribution. Carbon fiber was used extensively on the body while suspension components are made of aluminum to further cut weight.

Bosch was responsible for the DLS 911’s traction and stability control systems and the ability to fully deactivate them. Hewland provided the bespoke six-speed transmission, which features a magnesium casing with hollow shafts to lessen the amount of rotating mass. The gearbox is also shorter to allow the engine to be positioned further forward and improve weight distribution.

Brembo supplied the project with lightweight, high-performance carbon ceramic brakes for use on the road or track. It features monobloc calipers specifically made for the DLS vehicles. Michelin was the project’s tire partner and provided Pilot Sport Cup 2 performance rubber in staggered widths at 245/35/18 up front and 295/30/18 in the rear. BBS contributed lightweight 18-inch alloy wheels made of magnesium. They feature high-strength aluminum and a titanium center-lock mechanism developed by Williams Advanced Engineering.

Inside, Recaro supplied carbon-fiber sport seats specifically designed for the DLS vehicles. Momo provided a carbon-fiber steering wheel also made solely for the Singer models. Other interior modifications include a raised manual shifter with exposed titanium and magnesium linkage, shift indicator lights on the tachometer, drilled carbon and titanium pedals, a lightweight climate control system, and a carbon fiber instrument cluster with hand-applied characters.

In addition to the two DLS Porsche 911s, Singer will also show six modified 1991 Porsche 911s that were all commissioned for restoration by Singer clients in the U.K.