Money can’t buy everything and such is the case with a Porsche 911 that’s been “reimagined” by Singer Vehicle Design. While prices are rumored to start at around $400,000 for your own custom Singer, we’re told enticing options often bring prices up at least another $200,000 or $300,000. But still the main issue is simply the time it takes to build a Singer and the rather lengthy waiting list—often hovering somewhere north of 100 orders, from what we’ve heard—which means that you’re unlikely to receive your Singer any time soon. For those who want one now, that’s a problem. But no longer. Auction house Gooding & Company is bringing a Singer to its 2019 Pebble Beach auction where a victorious high bidder will be able to take a Singer-fettled 911 home straight away.

The exact Singer in question started life as a 1991 Porsche 911 (all Singers are based on 964-series cars) and is dubbed the Mountain View Car, following the protocol that sees most Singer creations named after a location. The Mountain View Car was finished by Singer in 2016 and was said to be built with light weight in mind. Lacking niceties such as a radio, sunroof, or air conditioning, the Mountain View Car also has carbon-fiber body panels ensuring its curb weight dripping wet is sub-3,000 pounds. That’s certainly not a lot of weight for the car’s 390-hp, Ed Pink–built, air-cooled 4.0-liter flat-six engine to push around.

Painted Downton Blue with Singer Racing Orange highlights, the Mountain View Car also has an external oil filler which pays homage to the classic 1967 911 R. Inside, naked floors, carbon-fiber seats with Tobacco Brown leather, a Momo Prototipo-style steering wheel, drilled pedals, and basket-weave trim panels hint at both performance and heritage. Look inside the engine and trunk and you’ll see more of the attention to detail that Singer is known for: The compartments are lined in quilted leather. Gooding & Company says the Mountain View Car “has seen little use,” and that, we suspect, is the only drawback in owning a Singer. Being finished so exquisitely, it almost seems a shame to potentially stain that leather-swathed engine bay, chip the expensive paint, or heaven forbid, crunch a carbon-fiber panel. Using a work of art as actual transportation could fill a thesis on morality and ethics in car collecting, but then again cars are built to be driven and we fell in love with the Singer that we tested.

All that said, Gooding & Company estimates the car will bring somewhere between $800,000 and $1,000,000 when all is said and done in Pebble Beach. We don’t know specifically how much this car cost to build, but the estimate is certainly right in line with Singer’s retail pricing for its “standard” offerings. The company’s more exclusive Dynamics and Lightweighting series of cars (Singer DLS for short) start at about $1.8 million. More important, this is the first Singer to be sold at auction and as we all know, it only takes two buyers who have to have the car for a bidding war to get the better of emotion. If you must see what all the Singer fuss is about and are willing to trade the customization process for a car you can own in two weeks’ time, you’ll want to register to bid. Just talk to your accountant first.

Read More

Driving the CA Coast in a Singer 911 and Boxster GTS

Up Close with Singer’s Dynamic Lightweight Study

We Drive a 1990 911 Reimagined by Singer