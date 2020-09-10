Have $298,000 burning a hole in your pocket and a hankering for a classic-looking Shelby GT500 with a modern twist? Meet the GT500CR Carbon Edition, a limited run of just 25 carbon-fiber-bodied specials that just so happen to go on a shocking diet.

Shelby claims this special model tips the scales 600 pounds lighter than the regular GT500CR. There's also a supercharged "Coyote" 5.0-liter V-8 in the mix, pumping out a claimed 810 hp with a laundry list of mods. Traction is handled by a nine-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential and coilovers to help with handling. Wilwood brakes provide stopping power, and a Tremec-supplied six-speed manual is the only transmission option.

But it's the body that has our full attention. Peek at the gallery below to see the unfinished bare body in all its woven glory. The finished cars will wear a veneer of clear coat, although owners can customize a stripe color and Shelby American will happily apply special badging.

