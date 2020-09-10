Shelby's New GT500CR Is an 810 HP Monster With a Carbon Fiber Body
Classic Recreations brings a modern material to a very special 1967-68 Shelby GT500 replica.
Have $298,000 burning a hole in your pocket and a hankering for a classic-looking Shelby GT500 with a modern twist? Meet the GT500CR Carbon Edition, a limited run of just 25 carbon-fiber-bodied specials that just so happen to go on a shocking diet.
Shelby claims this special model tips the scales 600 pounds lighter than the regular GT500CR. There's also a supercharged "Coyote" 5.0-liter V-8 in the mix, pumping out a claimed 810 hp with a laundry list of mods. Traction is handled by a nine-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential and coilovers to help with handling. Wilwood brakes provide stopping power, and a Tremec-supplied six-speed manual is the only transmission option.
But it's the body that has our full attention. Peek at the gallery below to see the unfinished bare body in all its woven glory. The finished cars will wear a veneer of clear coat, although owners can customize a stripe color and Shelby American will happily apply special badging.
SpeedKore produced the body, and Classic Recreations is the company responsible for actually building these vehicles. Shelby American isn't producing these beasts, but the outfit's Las Vegas facility will receive the carbon-fiber-bodied monsters and distribute the lot to customers. It apparently takes 12 to 18 months to build one, so get your order in now and try to be patient while these companies work together to put an outrageously-finished, massively powerful GT500 together for you.
