Intrigued by a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, but worried about its lack of, uh, a truck bed? Fret not: Shelby American's been hard at work to give you the vehicle you desire. It's the 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport, and it boasts more horsepower than the most powerful production Mustang ever.

Based on the regular-cab, short-bed F-150, the Super Snake Sport receives a comprehensive performance makeover from Shelby American. Underhood is a 5.0-liter V-8 fed by a massive supercharger, breathing through a carbon-fiber air intake and side-exit exhaust. This brings power output to a fearsome 770 horsepower—10 more than the Mustang GT500. The result is a claimed zero-to-60-mph time of 3.45 seconds, and a zero-to-100 time of just 8.3 ticks. That's roughly in line with what Ford estimates for Mustang GT500 acceleration numbers.

If that's simply too quick, there's also a 385-hp, naturally aspirated version of the truck available, which should make acceleration a bit less face-bending.

Regardless of engine, the F-150 Super Snake Sport features numerous other go-fast enhancements. An adjustable suspension setup comprised of new front coil-overs and rear leaf spring shackles sharpens the truck's handling and gives it a ground-hugging stance. That low look is furthered by a custom front bumper with mesh grilles, plus a functional ram air ventilated hood. A set of 22-inch wheels comes wrapped in performance rubber, and covers upgraded brakes: Six-piston calipers up front, with slotted rotors at all four corners.

A Shelby ain't a Shelby without some stripes, and the F-150 Super Snake Sport delivers. Prominent stripes stretch the length of the vehicle from the front bumper to the tailgate, and thin diagonal bands accentuate the front wheel arches. Further denoting its status as a Shelby creation are decals on the doors and bedside panels, plus a trademark cobra badge in the grille. The aerodynamic tonneau cover proudly wears signature Shelby lettering.

Inside, seats are reupholstered in leather and Alcantara. They're also decorated with contrast stitching and Super Snake Sport embroidering. Shelby-specific gauges and billet racing pedals add to the speedy feel, although faux-carbon-fiber accents are a bit odd. Guess shaving weight doesn't matter with this much power.

Only 250 units of the 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport will be built, at a starting price of $86,085 for the naturally aspirated version. Opting for the supercharged model brings the price to $93,385—in our opinion, a worthwhile expenditure for double the power. That's more than the Mustang Shelby GT500's starting price of $73,995, but adding the Carbon Fiber Track Package bumps the bill to a comparable $92,495.

In any case, it's nice to know that in this EV-obsessed day and age, there are ultra-powerful variants of Ford's iconic vehicles built to burn fuel and go fast. We'd flip if we saw a Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport towing a Mustang Shelby GT500 to the track.