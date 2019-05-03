Hot Stuff: A Visual Tour of the Shelby American Garage

If you’re lucky enough to find yourself in Southern California this weekend, you can celebrate the legacy of Carroll Shelby at a tribute car show in Gardena. If you’re not going to be in the area, we put together a preview photo gallery below that includes the new 600-plus-hp supercharged Shelby Mustang that you can rent this summer.

The 7th Annual Carroll Shelby Tribute Car Show is a family-friendly event featuring classic Cobras, Mustangs, Ford F-150s, and other rolling gems. The show is held on Saturday, May 4 and features dozens of historic Cobras—some with ownership histories that include Lynn “Mr. Cobra” Park and country music legend Hank Williams. Also on view is the 1963 Shelby Cobra competition that was the first race car ever sold by the factory and—on the other end of the performance spectrum—a Shelby-branded van.

In addition, the first and only original 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake will be on hand to ogle, and the Original Venice Crew and more surprises will also be part of the day. Admission is free for spectators, and proceeds from participants will benefit the Carroll Shelby Foundation.