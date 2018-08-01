/ Seven French Classics Prep for 2018 Monterey Car Week

The Mullin Automotive Museum will present seven French classics at numerous events during the 2018 Monterey Car Week. Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to view top vehicles such as, a 1936 Bugatti Atlantic 57SC, a 1950 Talbot-Lago Type 26 Grand Prix, a 1963 Citroën DS19 Concorde, and more from the Oxnard, California-based museum’s collection.

“Each year, we select some of the best motorcars to bring to the Monterey Peninsula,” said Peter Mullin, CEO and museum founder in a statement.

“Aligning with the museum’s mission statement, these classics should be enjoyed not only in an exhibit setting but also in shows around the world. We’re excited about this year’s showcase and hope passionate car enthusiasts in attendance will be equally ecstatic.”

During the must-see days from August 22 through the 25, the Rolex Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca Raceway will include four cars from the Mullin Museum in the pits and racing down the main straight. Fans can expect to see a 1925 Bugatti 35C Grand Prix, a 1938 Talbot-Lago Type 26 SS Roadster, a 1950 Talbot-Lago Type 26 Grand Prix, and lastly a 1946 Delage D6 Grand Prix in action.

Mullin’s 1936 Bugatti Atlantic Type 57SC will be shown on the lawn at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on August 24. At Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this year, a Henri Chapron-built 1965 DS19 Majesty will be featured as well as a stunning 1963 DS19 Concorde.

If you don’t see these French beauties in person in Monterey, California later this month, you’ll find them here and more during our special coverage.

Photos by Michael Furman