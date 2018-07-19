Seven Favorite Rally Cars from the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Everyone’s familiar with the hillclimb portion of the Festival of Speed. Most visitors bounce between the hillclimb, paddocks, Style et Luxe, and the ice cream stands, but miss out on some serious motorsports excellence just a few minutes’ walk up the hill. Just beyond the tip of the hillclimb end, the Goodwood Forest Rally Stage is in full swing. It’s one of the best (and only) places to see some of the most legendary rally cars from history weave their way through a dirt stage again. Here are some of our favorites in attendance.

A Collection of Audi’s Greatest Hits

We’re not intimately versed on recognizing what’s legit and what’s a tribute, but if it’s at Goodwood, it’s almost safe to say it’s the real-deal. Off to the side of the makeshift pop-up paddocks, a line of war-ready Audis sat on the grass. WRC is a funny thing—while F1 and endurance racing still has most of its major players, many WRC legends no longer compete. Toyota, Lancia, and Audi were all WRC powerhouses at some point in history, but we’re left enjoying their vintage cars in some sort of Ozymandias-eque display.

1983 Lancia Rallye 037

Speaking of rally greats, there was no-way, no-how this Lancia wouldn’t make the list. This was the final rear-wheel-drive rally car to take the championship, and served as a high point in the sport’s long and illustrious history. Serious bonus points for the Martini livery as well.

1963 Mini Cooper S

Come to Goodwood next time you want to see an OG Mini Cooper storm the same dirt stage as a 500-hp MG Metro 6R4. This itty-bitty coupe certainly wins the award for most adorable in attendance, but there’s some serious rally chops behind that cutie-patootie face. In 1964, competitors at that year’s Monte Carlo Rally simply couldn’t keep pace with the lightweight and front-wheel-drive Mini as it sluiced through the snow to an overall win.

1994 Ford Escort Gartrac G3

Hey, it wouldn’t be much fun if we only included the icons. We instantly gravitated to this Escort, as we never got this boxy little car on our shores. It looks proper aggressive with those wheels and ride height.

1987 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3 16V

You probably know the 190E from its successes in DTM, but the car was originally intended for the rally stage. After Audi’s indomitable turbocharged, all-wheel-drive Quattro proved intimidating and unconquerable, Mercedes turned from dirt to tarmac.

Colin McRae’s Subaru Legacy RS

Unlike the other cars on this list, we caught a ride in this Legacy with none other than Alister McRae at the wheel. He took us for an incredibly quick sprint through the dirt stage, kicking our Goodwood trip off in the best way possible.

Ford RS200

This was also one of the sure-things for our favorites. The RS200 remains one of the quickest cars ever built, with some hopped-up Evo models allegedly cracking 60 mph in a mind-bending 2.1 seconds, thanks to low weight and big power from the 2.1-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the rear deck.