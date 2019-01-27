There’s a lot to see at the 24 Hours of Daytona. Sure, the majority of the action is found on the circuit, but half the spectacle is strolling through the busy pits, people spotting in the fan zone, walking onto the track during the Fan Walk, and checking out the wide assortment of OEM displays outside the concession area.

However, if you really want the full Daytona experience, you’ve got to meander into the campgrounds for the best sights, smells, and cars. Superfans from around the country make the pilgrimage every year to see one of America’s best endurance races, shacking up in a wide variety of tents, pop-up campers, and big-money RVs. Naturally, there’s a load of sweet cars in tow, scattered around the entire infield. During this year’s race, we captured a handful of our favorites we spotted.

Porsche 930 Slantnose

As hardcore Porschephiles as we are, we’re not sure if this is a legit Slantnose or one of the many aftermarket conversions done in-period. Regardless, this silver-on-silver 930 is quite the looker, especially when surrounded in a field of trucks, hatches, and wagons.

Renault Caravelle

This was entirely unexpected. Just inside the campground entrance, we stumbled upon this survivor-condition Caravelle in a state of unloading. Powered by an itty-bitty rear-mounted four-cylinder that ranged from 0.85- to 1.1-liters and designed by Pietro Frua at Ghia, few were sold in the U.S. before it was discontinued in 1968. We imagine only a handful survive in the States today.

Gulf-Liveried Volkswagen Camper

Here’s race infield camping done right. This scene is what most campsites looked like, but none were as apropos as this pop-top VW. We didn’t get too close, but it looks like a strip of vintage racing photos adorns the side of the doorway. Very cool.

Toyota FJ70 Land Cruiser

On the opposite end of the spectrum, some fans roll up ready for everything. Check out this incredibly cool FJ70 rig, complete with professional-grade overlanding rooftop tent, snorkel, and beefy all-terrain tires.

Lotus Evora

You don’t see too many of Lotus’ larger sports car any more, and that’s a shame. With a Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V-6 and small rear seats that better serve as a shelf, the Evora is one of the more “usable” exotics. So usable, in fact, it seems it must have enough space to pack a tent and campground goodies.

2006 Ford GT

Outside of the dusty and motley campground, well-to-do attendees rolled up in their absurdly large and very expensive RVs. It’s no surprise this extra-clean Ford GT was found parked next to one, right off the Daytona infield main road. It’s just a guess, but we’d imagine the owner was rooting for the Ford team on race day.

Crofton Brawny Bug

Holy Hotshot! This is our kind of infield runabout. In place of the traditional E-Z-GO golf cart, this intrepid attendee brought along their Crofton Bug, an incredibly obscure and very rare continuation of the equally rare Crosley Farm-O-Road. These microscopic off-roaders were built by Crofton Marine Engine company of San Diego after the fall of Crosley. Better yet, this Bug wears the even rarer “Brawny” package, adding off-road tires, skid plates, and two (yep, two) three-speed transmissions.