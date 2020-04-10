Seven of the Most Memorable Cars in Classic Films

We'd love to see the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences allow cars to be eligible to win an Academy Award for their supporting roles in films, and we have some retrospective ideas of what some of those winning vehicles should have been. There is no shortage of famous movie cars, and this list is by no means exhaustive, nor repetitive—we elected to not include any James Bond cars or the usual suspects, and instead call out some of the less-often discussed greats. Grab some popcorn and catch up on some classic movies and the cars that starred in them.

"To Catch a Thief," 1955

Filmed in the French Riviera, this Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece features an impeccable Sunbeam Alpine Mk I in the right shade of blue in a heavenly setting.

As Frances Stevens (Grace Kelly) and John Robie (Cary Grant) ascend a curvy mountain road, John thinks Francie is driving a little too slow, and she could not agree more. Wearing a radiant smile, Francie lays the pedal to the floor. Taking on every curve like a pro in this famous movie car, she overcomes the roadblocks while her passenger is on the verge of a panic attack.

"Some Like It Hot," 1959

It's 1929 on a cold Chicago night. Prohibition is in full effect, gangsters and speakeasies are rampant, and two struggling musicians are looking for a way out.

After a crummy night at a Chicago jazz club, where police break up the party, musicians Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemon) walk into a parking garage to borrow a car and make a run for Florida. But they stumble upon some illegal business dealings and are mistaken for gangsters. They are questioned and released, and seconds later, the real gangsters pull up in a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Sedan and clean up the house.

"The Godfather," 1972

On his way to New York City, Sonny Corleone (James Caan), the oldest son of Don Vito Corleone, drives his Lincoln Continental Coupe to a toll booth. The Buick in front of him impedes his ability to move when an army of wise guys ambush the Continental. Sonny Corleone meets his fate under a rainstorm of bullets, making the Conti Coupe one of our most favorite famous movie cars.

"Rebel Without a Cause," 1955

No Porsche Spyder here. The new kid in town, Jim Stark (James Dean), copes with his teenage angst and takes crap from no one, not even his parents or the cops. When a group of hoodlums punctures the whitewalls on his 1949 Mercury, Jim puts down his pretty boy looks, rolls up his sleeves, and goes to war. You mess with his Mercury, you mess with his soul.

"Casablanca," 1943

Ilsa: But what about us?

Rick: We'll always have Paris. We didn't have, we, we lost it until you came to Casablanca. We got it back last night.

Ilsa: When I said I would never leave you.

Rick: And you never will. But I've got a job to do, too. Where I'm going, you can't follow. What I've got to do, you can't be any part of. Ilsa, I'm no good at being noble, but it doesn't take much to see that the problems of three little people don't amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. Someday you'll understand that. Now, now … Here's looking at you, kid.

"Vertigo," 1958

Hitchcock is not only the reigning king of suspense in cinematic history, but he also knew how to choose his movie cars wisely. The marvelous 1957 Jaguar MK VIII is driven by Madeleine Elster (Kim Novak), who is followed by private investigator John "Scottie" Ferguson (James Stewart), a retired police officer who has a fear of heights and suffers from vertigo.

"Psycho," 1960

The shower scene in "Psycho" is the most terrifying of the entire film, but you'll also never forget the part where Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) dumps Marion Crane's (Janet Leigh) Ford Custom 300 loaded with cash into a swampy lake.