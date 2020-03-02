The newly redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata is here, with a sculpted body and enough stance to scare the competition. I recently drove a fully loaded Sonata Limited for the weekend and walked away feeling ecstatic about my overall experience with the sedan's transformation. Here are some of my favorite design highlights from the revamped and in-your-face Sonata.

Multifaceted Front-End Styling

Applaud it or hate it, the dramatically redesigned front-end contains a cubist aesthetic that adds dimension and gives the Sonata an edgier appearance. Emulating a sport-coupe, the front-end styling combines a swooping hood that has no cutline, mesh grille with a parametric jewel pattern, and wider fascia. For a family sedan, the makeover is quite aggressive, but there is nothing wrong with showing a little personality-especially in a declining segment.

LED Daytime Running Lights

The chrome strip that begins above the headlamps and then stretches across the beltline and wraps around the window profile is called "dynamic lasso." Considered a signature of the Sonata, the dynamic lasso was enhanced in the eighth-gen model by integrating the daytime running lights. In what is probably the most innovative feature of the exterior, the DRLs fade out into the chrome strip to create a gradient effect that is both stunning and distinctive.

Streamlined Center Console

By making the switch from a traditional gear shifter to a shift-by-wire system with electronic controls, the center console arrangement is cleaner and more sophisticated. This new ergonomic design feels good to the touch, is minimalistic, and provides more storage space. Included in the console are wireless charging, two USB ports, a 12-volt power outlet, and the ubiquitous cupholder has a slot where you can store your smartphone.



Infotainment Design

First off, the massive 10.2-inch infotainment has an excellent user interface and looks more appropriate for an upscale model. Not to mention, it also beats the competition in terms of size. Where this infotainment design shines, though, is in having an irregular shape that slopes inward and toward the instrument cluster. The clean layout and screen size make it easy to operate, and the design is one of my favorites in a sedan.

Sport Mode Instrument Display

When Sport mode is selected from the driving styles, an explosion of spectacular graphics display on the generous 12.3-inch digital cluster to alert the driver of the change.

Rear LED Light Bar and Taillights

I will dare to say that the eighth-gen Sonata knocked it out of the ballpark with the rear end styling, specifically with the implementation of an LED light bar. My favorite component is the set of aerodynamic strakes above the decklid that accentuate the taillights.

Piano Black Exterior Trim

Even though piano black trim has gone mainstream, it can still add that extra touch of glamour to a car's exterior. Hyundai didn't skimp on the piano black for the Sonata, applying it liberally to the side skirts, grille, front lip, and rear diffuser.