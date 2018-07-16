Seven Cool Things About the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Move over Bentley Bentayga—the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan made its California debut in Hollywood and we were there to take a closer look at the all-new luxury SUV.

Here are seven interesting tidbits about the Rolls-Royce off-roader that fans should know about it before the Cullinan rolls into Tinseltown this winter.

1. Don’t call it a truck—it’s a luxury SUV says Rolls-Royce brass. Everybody knows trucks are so working-class and that high-bodied cars rule the world.

2. It’s the first all-wheel drive vehicle by Rolls-Royce. We definitely wouldn’t recommend off-roading in your Phantom or Dawn, but the Cullinan was designed to take you anywhere your bank account lets you to go.

3. It only has one button for off-road—so you are either on the road or off-it. That’s it. There are no multiple buttons or snow or mud pictograms to choose from here. Press the off-road button and the Cullinan’s suspension rises by 1.5-inches and it can even wade in water up to 21.3-inches.

4. Top speed is 155 mph. The Cullinan packs a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V-12 engine, which delivers 570 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. The V-12 is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

5. The Cullinan has five USB ports and is packed full of modern tech. It features an alertness assistant, a four-camera system with panoramic and helicopter view, night vision, and wildlife/pedestrian warning systems.

6. The Individual Seat configuration features two-rear seats separated a rear center console with a drinks cabinet. It offers fine crystal whisky glasses and decanter, champagne flutes, and refrigerator. Cheers to that.

7. The luxury SUV is named after the Cullinan Diamond—the world’s largest flawless diamond that was discovered in Gauteng, South Africa in 1905. The stone got its name from Sir Thomas Cullinan who owned the mine. Lucky stiff.