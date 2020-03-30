If you're like us, and as a consequence of our shared unpleasant state of affairs, you've probably gravitated toward reading, DIY projects, watching documentaries and less-educational fare on YouTube, and maybe even learning how to create a homemade cappuccino. Personally, in the course of hunkering down at my apartment, I successfully assembled a new camera flash and light modifier I ordered online-and achieved a tasty cappuccino recipe. Sorry Peet's Coffee, I don't think I will return for my favorite Havana Cappuccino drink any time soon.

Living in general isolation has also made the Automobile staff think about the places we won't be able to visit for an unforeseen amount of time—places we can't wait to get back to. Here is a quick list of seven places car enthusiasts must visit in Southern California—if you live here, or during your next visit:

The Nethercutt Museum and Collection

This museum houses some of the world's rarest cars and is high on the list of the most incredible car collections you may have the delight of seeing. For starters, the Nethercutt Museum offers free admission, and parking will not cost you a dime, either. Exceptional cars in the collection include a 1911 Oldsmobile Limited Series 27 Limousine, a 1918 Pierce-Arrow 66 prototype, and a 1928 Minerva AM Convertible Town Cabriolet. And you will absolutely enjoy one of the finest collections of vintage Rolls-Royce models.

15151 and 15200 Bledsoe Street

Sylmar, CA 91342

(818) 364-6464

www.nethercuttcollection.org

CNC Motors

If you've never heard of this exotic car dealership in the San Bernardino Valley, fear not because chances are you may not be alone. I discovered this hidden gem via a YouTube video review of a gorgeous Saleen S7. The dealership's showroom floor is unbelievable: CNC Motors has a spectacular inventory of desirable marques, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, and Rolls-Royce. The cars on consignment at this place are what dreams are made of, and make CNC a definite stop on our list of seven places car enthusiasts must visit.

1018 East 20th Street

Upland, CA 91784

(909) 982-4389

www.cncexotics.com

Marconi Automotive Museum



The Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin makes our list of seven places car enthusiasts must visit due to it being one of California's more underrated car museums. The collection here isn't necessarily large; however, it does have a decent flock of Ferraris. In addition to offering free admission and its availability as a venue for private events, this museum's main mission is to raise funds for charities that help children.

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 258­-3001

www.marconimuseum.org

Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles



In the words of Porsche's Jennifer Nicole Malacarne: "You don't have to own a Porsche and you don't have to buy one just because you came here. The car community in general is welcome at PEC L.A. Everyone is invited to have a cup of coffee or tea at Morning Shift, and we highly recommend they check out the cars in our gallery. We truly care about all of our first-time visitors and customers, whether they drive a Porsche or not."

19800 South Main Street

Carson, CA 90745

(888) 204-7474

www.porschedriving.com/losangeles

Warner Bros. Studios Batmobile Collection

Car museums are not the only places where you can view famous movie cars, especially in Southern California. Part of the "Deluxe Tour" package at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank includes a tour of The Batcave Batmobile Collection that features authentic cars from the franchise's 30-year history.

3400 Warner Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91505

(818) 977-8687

www.wbstudiotour.com

Mercedes-Benz Classic Center Irvine

Opening in 2006, the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in Irvine is one of a kind in North America. The Classic Center is principally a business that restores high-priced Mercedes-Benz historic models, and it also has a very cool showroom floor. Catering to a core group of Mercedes-Benz owners, expect to see both vintage and modern Benzes on the showroom floor. This is definitely one of the seven places car enthusiasts must visit in SoCal—or the world, for that matter.

9 Whatney

Irvine, CA 92618

(949) 598-4850

www.mercedes-benz.com

Petersen Automotive Museum

Seven places car enthusiasts must visit? The renovated Petersen Automotive Museum would make an even shorter list. The Petersen is always evolving, and that's partially what makes it so great. Case in point: Metallica vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield recently donated 10 cars from his personal collection to the Petersen. Indeed, this Los Angeles attraction has the perfect recipe for keeping a car museum up to date with its rotating car collections and automotive art exhibitions.

6060 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 930-2277

www.petersen.org

