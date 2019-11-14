This 800-HP Rat Rod Used To Be a 1959 Chevy El Camino

We're fairly sure alcohol was heavily involved in the ideation and creation of this wacked-out 1959 Chevrolet El Camino, which goes by the name "Hulk-Camino." Yep, what lays before you bears little dimensional and physical resemblance to a big-fin Elky, but that's exactly what it was before welders, cutoff wheels, and a whole lot of imagination went to work. (We've included other examples in the gallery; to be clear, they're not this specific build.) It's almost like a Hot Wheels die-cast model that was never quite finished, yet this '59 has a surreal—and real—presence.