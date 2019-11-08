In Photos: The Overland Camping Trucks and SUVs of SEMA 2019

In case you missed it, overlanding is officially a thing. For the uninitiated, overlanding is all about adventures—you guessed it—over land, usually on big wheels equipped with knobby tires. Overlanding is not necessarily rock crawling, blasting across sand dunes, or fording through streams, but can incorporate these elements and more. It is all about going off paved roads in a vehicle that's both capable of doing so and has everything you need to survive (often comfortably) in the bush.

What's cool about overlanding is that it opens up the potential and possibilities for truck, SUVs, crossovers, vans, and even a few rugged cars. The truck and SUV market has exploded in the last few years, and the overlanding equipment and accessory segment has followed suit, with legendary brands like ARB, Sportsmobile, Warn, Hi-lift, and EarthRoamer expanding their product lines, and newcomers and outsiders like Yeti, REI, and Honda getting into the mix.

Despite our familiarity with this emerging scene, even we were surprised by the sheer volume of this off-road/adventure niche at the 2019 SEMA show—it seemed everywhere we looked there were awesome rigs sitting on high-clearance suspension setups, with pop-up tents on the roof racks and cooler/cooking systems down below. There was even an entire section in the Performance Pavilion of the Las Vegas Convention Center called the SEMA Overland Experience. We shot all of it and more in the gallery below. Enjoy!