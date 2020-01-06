The Segway S-Pod Is the Hoverchair We've Been Waiting For

If the Axiom from WALL-E is your idea of Utopia, we have good news: Segway's new S-Pod, unveiled at CES 2020, brings us one step closer to your step-free ideal world.

The S-Pod brings Segway scooter-like functionality to the seated. It works on the same principle as the stand-up Segway scooter in that it balances on a single axle. Instead of leaning, the S-Pod user (occupant? driver? lucky SOB?) directs it with a control knob. Segway says the chair cannot tip over, though the photos show small, possibly retractable wheels at the front and rear. The control pad is detachable, allowing the S-Pod to be operated remotely—because if you're going to drive around in your chair, it seems absurd that you should have to walk to get to it.

Performance is anything but relaxed: Segway says the S-Pod has a top speed of nearly 25 mph and a range of 43.5 miles on a charge. Does that qualify it as a minimalist electric car? We'd like to think so, but Segway insists the S-Pod is meant to be used on closed campuses.