Ferrari and its number-one driver, four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel, will part ways after the truncated 2020 season. The team confirmed on Tuesday that it and Vettel have elected to not renew his contract after the end of this year, following five seasons with the driver holding the team's top spot. A challenging 2019 saw him finish behind Ferrari's rookie sensation, Charles Leclerc, in the driver's championship.

Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto told F1.com that, "This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best. It was not an easy decision to reach, given Sebastian's worth as a driver and as a person . . . There was no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways . . . "

Vettel first joined Ferrari in 2015 with the sole aim of bringing a championship back to the Scuderia, and took over the spot that Fernando Alonso vacated at the end of the 2014 season. Even though Ferrari gave Vettel a competent car, a string of mistakes combined with a lack of consistency meant that Ferrari was ultimately unable to stop Mercedes' dominance in the sport.

"What's been happening in these past few months has led many of us to reflect on what are our real priorities in life. One needs to use one's imagination and to adopt a new approach to a situation that has changed. I myself will take the time I need to reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future," Vettel said.

Vettel finished second in the driver's championship twice, in 2017 and 2018, both times falling behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari hasn't won a constructor's championship in Vettel's time in red, either. After Ferrari took on a rising star in Leclerc last year, rumors began to swirl about Vettel's future, and while he hasn't said where he'll end up after 2020, we now know for sure that it won't be in Maranello.